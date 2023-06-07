Allot and Associates joins the Breakout Media Group

Allott and Associates has Joined Breakout Media Group

B2B PR and Marketing agency Allott and Associates, based in Knaresborough and London, has become part of the Breakout Media Group, a specialist digital marketing agency with its headquarters in Stockton on Tees.

With the support of business broker Knightsbridge, Breakout Media founder and director Mike Lewis has acquired a majority shareholding in Allotts and has taken on the role of managing director. Allotts founder Philip Allott will remain involved in the business which he set up in 1994. The two agencies together have a head count of over 20 experts in multiple disciplines from public relations and direct mail to social media, PPC, content marketing and SEO.

Intended to provide even more comprehensive support to both existing and prospective clients, the acquisition comes on the back of a number of UK and international new client wins in the first few months of this year for both Breakout and Allotts, with still more in the pipeline. Between them the two teams cover a multitude of specialist B2B sectors from packaging and engineering, through food and logistics, to pet and cleaning supplies and ecommerce.

Mike Lewis explained: Breakout Media has grown massively since I founded it five years ago and I’ve been looking for a PR and marketing agency with synergy and similar values to our own – and we found them in Allotts. This move is part of an ambitious growth strategy to make Breakout Media Group a dominant force in the UK and international marketing landscape. It’s business as usual going forward, as Allotts has a great formula for delivering for clients – and that can only be improved by the highly complementary skill sets across our teams. I can’t wait to get cracking!

The aim by Breakout Media is to create a group of specialist marketing agencies covering the whole of the UK, to meet the needs of an ever-increasing client base.