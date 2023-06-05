New statistics show nearly a third f children are living in poverty in Yorkshire and Humber

Across the region 31 per cent of children (0.4 million) are living in poverty.

Rise in child poverty rate across the region with three percentage point increase between 2014/15 to 2021/22.

Rising number of children experiencing poverty are in working households.

Children with disabilities and from Black or minoritised ethnic communities are disproportionately affected by poverty.

The End Child Poverty Coalition calls for the scrapping of two-child limit for those claiming Universal Credit.

The End Child Poverty Coalition launched their annual figures mapping child poverty across the UK, factoring in the devastating effect of housing costs on families in Yorkshire and Humber. The new figures show that since 2014/15, child poverty in the Yorkshire and Humber region has risen by three percentage points, higher than the national average rise of one percentage point during the same period.

Government data estimate that 31 per cent of children in Yorkshire and Humber are living in poverty – higher than the national average of 29 per cent (of all dependent children aged 0-19).

The long term trend of children in poverty across the region remains high, but the new research, carried out by Loughborough University on behalf of the Coalition shows that parts of the region fair particularly badly. Those parts with the highest percentage point rise in children living in poverty between 2014/15 and 2021/22 include:

Bradford with 39.3 per cent of children living in poverty – a rise of 9.2 percentage points

Kingston Upon Hull with 35.2 per cent of children living in poverty – a rise of 5.0 percentage points

Kirklees with 33.7 per cent of children living in poverty – a rise of 3.8 percentage points

Sheffield with 33.0% of children living in poverty – a rise of 3.1 percentage points

Leeds with 31.3% of children living in poverty – a rise of 2.7 percentage points

MORE CHILDREN IN POVERTY THAN EVER LIVE IN WORKING HOUSEHOLDS

The removal of financial support provided during the pandemic has driven up the number of children experiencing poverty in the region, with an increasing number living in working households. According to new analysis of child poverty figures, some 65.6 per cent of them live in households with at least one adult working. This is particularly hard on lone parents and their children as they make up almost half (47 per cent) of children living in poverty in Yorkshire and Humber. Lone parents are by definition single-earner households, and therefore have less scope to increase their income.

CHILDREN WITH DISABILITIES AND FROM BLACK OR MINORITISED ETHNIC COMMUNITIES ARE DISPROPORTIONATELY AFFECTED BY POVERTY

There is a clear correlation between children in receipt of disability living allowance and the rate of child poverty. Today’s findings show the Yorkshire and Humber region to have an estimated child poverty rate of 33.3 per cent among children with a disability.

Children from Black or minoritised ethnic communities are more at risk of experiencing poverty than those with white ethnicity. In Yorkshire and Humber the child poverty rate is 57 per cent for children from a minority ethnic group compared to 25 per cent of those with white ethnicity. By contrast, London has a lower child poverty rate of 46 per cent for children from a minority ethnic group, despite being a region with higher ethnic diversity.