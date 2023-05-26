Ofsted report – One year on: New website, social media and brand-new Friends of Saltergate Schools

Saltergate School have provision for children from pre-school age to Year 6, starting in the nurturing settings of the EYFS, through to the Infant School and finally the Junior School.

Within the last year they have welcomed a new headteacher, Mrs Joanne Hall.

Following the last Ofsted inspection where the Junior School received ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ across the board, they have taken great strides in ensuring that each area of the curriculum continues to be delivered in an engaging and successful way for all students, as well as supporting the wellbeing of all our school community.

They have said tha the current times are challenging for all schools, however, both staff and pupils at Saltergate have shared a determination not to let anything get in the way of their progress.

During the latest Ofsted visit, inspectors reported that: Pupils are happy to attend Saltergate Community Junior School. Many pupils say there is nothing they would change about their ‘amazing’ school. Staff say that leaders are always ready to provide professional and personal support. They are rightly proud to work at this school.

Saltergate Schools have launched a large focus on the community, supporting families in need as well as building relationships with organisations and individuals in the area. Last week, we launched a brand new, fresh and modern website and have both Twitter and Facebook pages, where we can keep the community up to date with what we do in school.

See Saltergate Schools – Home

The school have said that they are also incredibly proud of the level of support that was offered during a recent call to form a brand-new PTA.

Friends of Saltergate School, chaired by Katie Kerr, is now up and running with an amazing team of parents and friends: I have two children who attend Saltergate as I did when I was a child, so the school is a very special place for me. I wanted to get involved in the PTA for a number of reasons, mainly to raise funds for much-needed school resources and equipment, this in turn will enhance the children’s overall school experience and education. We as the FOSS’s team would like to create a relaxed and fun committee that anyone can join, doing as much or as little as they can. I myself am a full-time working mum so understand the constraints of simply not having enough hours in the day, so any time that can be spared is much appreciated. I feel Saltergate has a strong community. I have seen how passionate the parents and teachers are about the children having the best possible school experience. By working together raising much needed funds we can all contribute to enhancing the children’s overall time at Saltergate School. Attention is now also focused on our new starters in Reception 2023, we are so excited to meet the next cohort of students and for them to start their school journey with us.

Open days

Tuesday 13th June 2023 – 10:30am

Thursday 6th July 2023 – 9:00am

Further Open Days in the Autumn Term will be confirmed shortly.

Mrs Joanne Hall said: Coming up to the end of my first year here, I feel incredibly lucky to be leading such a special school community and to be able to build upon the work achieved over the last few years by the staff team. As well as continuing to evaluate and develop our curriculum and extra-curricular offering, we are now looking to improve our links within the local community, our own families and beyond. We have a brand-new website and social media pages to help our community follow what we do in and out of school. We are also delighted to announce the very exciting Friends of Saltergate Schools (FOSS) – watch this space! We are so excited to see what the future holds for Saltergate.

Last Ofsted inspection – June 2022

Give and Take Store – an in-house foodbank donated to and accessed by our own families

Family Support workers – two family support workers devoted to supporting everyone who walks through our doors.

Inclusive – everyone counts – everyone is equal and our commitment is to each and every child

Imaginative – in a changing world, we work hard to bring new opportunities in the most creative ways to prepare our children for their future

Innovative – we lead the way with our trailblazing plans, offering children unique experiences to enhance their early and primary years – only the best is good enough for