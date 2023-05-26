Consultation to make Woodfield School a specialist autism school

North Yorkshire are considering proposals that they should establish a new 11-19 special school for autism on the site of the former Woodfield Community Primary School.

The Executive Member for Education, Learning and Skills provide wil be asked for approval to consult on proposals.

Tuesday, 30th May, 2023 1.00 pm, Children and Young People’s Service – Executive Members & Corporate Director Meetings

Please read the background document

Approval to consult 30 May 2023

Consultation period (6 terms weeks) 12 June – 24 July 2023

Consultation review and approval to publish statutory proposals – 22 August 2023

Stage 1 – Invitation for Proposals

Launch of process: National and local announcements by DfE and NYCC – Competition should be 6 to 8 weeks minimum 11 September 2023

Deadline for receipt of proposals 30 October 2023

Stage 2 – Assessment

Assessment of proposals and selection of preferred proposers (shortlist) – w/c 6 November 2023

Assessment Panel Interviews (if considered to be a required part of the process) – w/c 20 November 2023

Recommendation to CYPS Executive Members and confirmation of preferred sponsor. – 12 December 2023

Proposals are sent to the Regional Director (RD) – 20 December 2023

The RD will consider the LA assessments and recommendations and decide on the successful proposer There is no specified timescale for this part of the process.

Stage 3 – Decision by RD