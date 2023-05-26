Consultation to make Woodfield School a specialist autism school

North Yorkshire are considering proposals that they should establish a new 11-19 special school for autism on the site of the former Woodfield Community Primary School.
The Executive Member for Education, Learning and Skills provide wil be asked for approval to consult on proposals.
Tuesday, 30th May, 2023 1.00 pm, Children and Young People’s Service – Executive Members & Corporate Director Meetings
- Approval to consult 30 May 2023
- Consultation period (6 terms weeks) 12 June – 24 July 2023
- Consultation review and approval to publish statutory proposals – 22 August 2023
Stage 1 – Invitation for Proposals
- Launch of process: National and local announcements by DfE and NYCC – Competition should be 6 to 8 weeks minimum 11 September 2023
- Deadline for receipt of proposals 30 October 2023
Stage 2 – Assessment
- Assessment of proposals and selection of preferred proposers (shortlist) – w/c 6 November 2023
- Assessment Panel Interviews (if considered to be a required part of the process) – w/c 20 November 2023
- Recommendation to CYPS Executive Members and confirmation of preferred sponsor. – 12 December 2023
- Proposals are sent to the Regional Director (RD) – 20 December 2023
The RD will consider the LA assessments and recommendations and decide on the successful proposer There is no specified timescale for this part of the process.
Stage 3 – Decision by RD
- (for the Secretary of State) Pre-opening period All implementation activity, staff recruitment etc From notification of RD decision – 31 August 2024
Opening
- Target opening date 1 September 2024