A garden adventure awaits this school holidays

Open every day for the upcoming school holidays and throughout summer, Beningbrough’s garden is set for a half term of nature and play.

Who’s hiding in the trees? is the question posed by the brand-new free family trail. Follow the map to uncover secrets of nature and solve the challenges as you explore together. On bank holiday Monday follow the adventures of Apple Pip on a magical walking story around the gardens with Stories Alive. Then on Wednesday 31 May, get crafty and create a mini owl in the great outdoors.

Grab a picnic or treat yourself to an ice cream, there’s space to play on the south lawn, trees to climb and fish to spot, or head to the wilderness play area and den zone. For a longer walk the parkland has three different lengths of walk from 30 minutes to 2 hours and parking is free at the hall.

The hall itself remains closed until July when the ground floor historic rooms will re-open after a £2.3 million infrastructure project. Work has included a full re-wire, new insulation, new LED lighting and fire compartmentalisation to keep the hall safe for the next 300 years.

The gardens are plentiful as they head into their summer glory, look out for alliums giving structure in the borders, roses opening along the walls and summer fruits ripening in the walled garden. Sit among the planting in the south facing Pergola, designed by award winning Landscape Designer Andy Sturgeon.

Beningbrough is open 10am – 5pm daily with free entry for National Trust and RHS members and under-fives. Head to nationaltrust.org.uk/beningbrough for more details and to plan a visit.