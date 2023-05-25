Thought Bubble announces second wave of guests for 2023 comic convention

Yorkshire Comic Art festival Thought Bubble Festival have announced the second batch of guests for this November’s convention in Harrogate. A huge two-day celebration of all things comic art, Thought Bubble is one of the key dates in the international comics calendar with hundreds of artists, creatives and industry professionals attending, alongside thousands of fans.

In this latest announcement, Thought Bubble have shared that 2023’s guests will include Eisner Award-winning writer Jason Aaron (Scalped, Southern B*stards, Thor, Wolverine), Korean-American illustrator Deb JJ Lee (In Limbo, The Invisible Boy) & Explodikid creator of wildly successful web-comic, Covenant.

Joining the likes of comic culture icons Jeff Lemire and ND Stevenson, these creatives and many more are coming together in Harrogate for the sixteenth iteration of Thought Bubble. A gathering of some of the most influential writers, artists and creators in the world, the convention is just as much a celebration of Britain’s own grassroots comics community. Thought Bubble Comic Convention is taking over Harrogate Convention Centre yet again; packing it with panels on everything from classic comics to contemporary offerings as well as invaluable Q&As for budding creators and seasoned aficionados alike and, of course, all the comics, artwork and memorabilia they can muster.

After last year’s success, Thought Bubble are also bringing back their expanded Thought Bubble Festival; a now week-long celebration of all things comics that will see exhibitions, screenings, workshops, social events and venue-takeover pop ups happening across Leeds and Yorkshire in a build up to the convention itself.

Alongside regular partners LeedsBID, Thought Bubble are set to cover Yorkshire in comic art and showcase the region as an essential stop for artists, writers and fans from around the world. Tickets for Thought Bubble Comic Convention are on sale now with under 12s, carers and over 65s tickets totally free. Tickets give access to all events within the comic convention weekend; panels, workshops, guest signings, as well as the three huge halls of over 400 exhibitors, publishers and much more still to be announced.

Announced Today:

Jason Aaron, Luke Healy, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Juni Ba, Lucy Sullivan, Kristyna Baczynski, Rachael Smith, Explodikid, Deb JJ Lee, Patric Reynolds, Ram V, Bex Glendining, John Allison

Announced so far:

Dapo Adeola, Natalie Andrewson, Jeff Lemire, Sonia Leong, Molly Knox Ostertag, ND Stevenson, Zoe Thorogood, John Wagner, Christian Ward.

Martha Julian, Thought Bubble Festival Director: With these new guest additions, and even more to come, this year’s comic convention is shaping up to be the best yet! Alongside our stellar guest list, over 400 talented exhibitors will be selling their incredible comics and art, while our weekend-long programme of talks, workshops and activities will have something for every kind of comic fan. We are so excited to see you there!

For full programme, guests and events please visit:

https://www.thoughtbubblefestival.com