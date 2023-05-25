Enchanting family show comes to Leeds

DeNada Dance present The Bull and the Moon

Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Sunday 4 June

Following a successful tour across the UK and Spain, DaNada Dance’s enchanting family show The Bull and The Moon arrives at Leeds’ Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre on Sunday 4 June.

Created for children aged 3+ The Bull and the Moon celebrates anyone who dances to their own tune and is sure to delight little ones and their families with colourful costumes and characters.

The show tells the tale of Lolo, a little Spanish bull that doesn’t feel like he fits in with the other bulls in the farm. He doesn’t like playing rough, and he really doesn’t like the big loud bullfights either. Instead, he loves dancing with the moon every night, and dreams of becoming Lola, a famous flamenco dancing cow.

The Bull and the Moon is a fun, fiery and magical performance that blends contemporary dance, flamenco and theatre into a heart-warming story about the importance of being oneself, family and LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

Directed by Carlos Pons Guerra, the work has been co-choreographed by Pons Guerra and flamenco artist Ana García to an eclectic score of Spanish and Latin music including traditional flamenco, pasodobles, mambo, mariachi and tango.

Tickets start at just £6 and are available to book now at northernballet.com/theatre