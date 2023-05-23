NYMR announces free family activities this May half-term

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced that in addition to its Kids Go Free offering for the 2023 season, during the May half term from 27 May to 4 June the much-loved heritage railway is hosting a variety of fun free activities taking place at its Pickering and Goathland stations.

Tuesday 30 May – Crafting drop-in Sessions at Goathland. These will take place in the Learning Coach between 10am & 4pm

Wednesday 31 May – ‘Just the Ticket’ Station Trail at Goathland. A drop-in activity starting at the Learning Coach between 10am & 4pm

Thursday 1 June – Signaller Experience These are at 9:45am, 11:45am or 2:00pm at Pickering station, P2 Classroom and Signalbox

Jump on board with the whole family and make the most of your visit to the NYMR. Don’t forget that Kids Go Free at the attraction this year, so any child aged 15 and below will travel for free at all times. Visitors can now purchase a 12-month Unlimited Annual Pass for £45 and visit as many times within the year, on standard timetables services only. Shorter journey tickets are also available for day return travel between up to two stations for a fixed fare price. 1 Station is £12.00 per adult (16+) and 2 Stations is £22.50 per adult (16+) and free for children (0-15).

Also, the NYMR is now a validated learning destination for the Children’s University, so kids can claim 2 learning hours each time they visit. Children’s University is a charity that works in partnership with schools to develop a love of learning in children, and believes in limitless learning beyond the classroom. They do so by encouraging and celebrating participation in extra-curricular activities in and outside of school.

To book onto these activities, booking is essential. Visit https://www.nymr.co.uk/half-term