Transit van theft in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a stolen vehicle.

The white Ford Transit T350 was stolen from Woodfield Road in Harrogate between 10.30pm on Thursday 18 May and 8.00am Friday 19 May 2023.

The van has blacked out rear side panels on each side as well as red sun stickers on each rear side panel. There is also an amber light fitted to the front of the roof on the driver’s side. It has registration number BN63 WCJ.

If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, please email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230089644.