Have your say on the county’s future transport priorities

Residents are being encouraged to share their travel habits in a bid to shape a transport strategy across North Yorkshire over the coming decades.

A survey has been launched today (Monday, 22 May 22) to inform the first draft of the new Local Transport Plan to guide the development and management of travel infrastructure across the county.

The plan will look at all aspects of the region’s transport, including road, rail, bus, cycling and walking. It will be developed by the new North Yorkshire Council, which launched last month, alongside City of York Council.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: Transport is of critical importance to generating economic growth, meeting our climate change ambitions and unlocking opportunities for all in North Yorkshire. It is vital we have an up-to-date, comprehensive plan to improve infrastructure and services that reflects the priorities and needs of the public in all parts of the county. That’s why we want to hear about your travel habits now and your aspirations for transport into the future. This is just the start of our conversation with the public but this initial stage will be critically important to shaping our strategy for all forms of transport.

The transport engagement comes under the Let’s Talk banner, the countywide conversation which in the past year has seen residents give their views on local priorities, county finances, devolution and climate change.

The Local Transport Plan is a requirement of the Government and will be based on Ministers’ objectives for transport while reflecting local ideas and issues. It will link closely to the council’s wider strategies to support local economic growth and sustainable development.

Cllr Duncan said: We know North Yorkshire faces specific challenges given its size, rurality and diversity. It is very different to cities like London and Manchester, but residents and businesses nonetheless deserve good, affordable transport links with infrastructure that is fit for purpose. The creation of the new council and the prospect of the newly elected mayor as part of the devolution deal currently under consideration by the Government creates the ideal opportunity to revise our Local Transport Plan, ensuring it can meet the challenges we face now and in the years ahead.

People can complete the survey online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/LetsTalkNY

Paper copies are available from your local library. Paper copies and copies in accessible formats can also be requested by emailing letstalk@northyorks.gov.uk, calling 01609 536400 or writing to: Let’s Talk, County Hall, Northallerton, DL7 8AD.

The survey will close on Monday, 17 July 2023.