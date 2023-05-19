Take the plunge for Martin House in abseil challenge

Take the plunge and abseil from Yorkshire landmark the Cow and Calf this summer to raise money for Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Martin House is appealing for thrill seekers from across the region to take part in the challenge at the famous Ilkley Moor landmark on Saturday 15 July 2023.

Rowan Simpson, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: An abseil is a challenge lots of people want to do at least once in their life – and what better way to do it than to also raise money for charity? The Cow and Calf is such a wonderful place to abseil – the views are incredible. You don’t need any experience or special equipment, and we will guide you through everything.

Abseilers will make their way across the Ilkley Moor boulders, before abseiling down the 50ft rock face of the Cow. There is also an option to take part in a zip wire as well.

All the money raised will support Martin House, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire.

Its care includes planned respite, emergency and symptom control care, end of life care and bereavement support for families.

Rowan added: The Cow and Calf Abseil is something you can do as a family, a group of friends or a work team – you can bring your friends and family to watch, and make a day of it.

Children as young as eight can take part in the abseil, as long as they fit into the safety harness, and there is no upper age limit to the event.

It costs just £25 to sign up to the Cow and Calf abseil. For more information and to sign up, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/abseil