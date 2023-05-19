Harrogate Town AFC have been awarded EFL Family Excellence status for the first time, following sustained efforts to improve the matchday experience at The EnviroVent Stadium, with a strong focus on families.

The Family Excellence scheme sees Clubs receive two visit assessments each season, in order to determine the quality of the family matchday experiences they provide. The scheme recognises the continuous improvement and best practice that emerges across the League and rewards Clubs for their efforts in attracting and retaining young supporters.

On the award, Fan Engagement Manager Hamilton Mattock added – “We are really pleased to receive the Family Excellence status; this is a testament to all the hard work everyone within the club has put into making Harrogate Town a family friendly experience on a matchday.

“This is only the beginning of the journey as we strive to continue to improve our supporters match day experience while continuing to improve on our facilities and touchpoints.”

A statement from the EFL read…

A total of 66 EFL Clubs achieved Family Excellence status for the 2022/23 season, which marks the highest success rate since the standard was introduced 15 years ago.

The success of the Family Excellence Scheme is evident in the remarkable rise of junior season ticket sales which have risen by 41% across the League since the 2007-08 season. Overall season ticket sales are also up by 28% in the same period.

The appetite for live football shows no signs of slowing down with crowds for the 2022/23 season across the EFL increasing by 12% compared to the previous season with attendances at an all-time high this century.

EFL Chief Executive, Trevor Birch, said: “Our Clubs deserve an enormous amount of praise for the outstanding work they have done in making sure the matchday experience is a welcoming one for all families, which has helped boost attendances across all our competitions.

“From improved engagement with supporters before and after games, to innovative approaches around the matchday itself, such as creating dedicated fanzones and improving catering options, Clubs are pulling out all the stops to enhance their offering and attract the next generation of young fans.

“I would like to congratulate all those Clubs who have achieved Family Excellence status and thank them for their efforts.”