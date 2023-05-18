Hoodies for Heroes: Luce and Bear’s Sister Duo Launches First Charity Collaboration with YAA

Harrogate-based family fashion brand, Luce and Bear, has proudly launched their first charity collaboration in partnership with Yorkshire Air Ambulance, with 100% of the profits going towards funding future lifesaving missions across the region.

The unisex navy hoodie created by the talented sisters Lucy and Clare Bulmer, showcases an intricately crafted, hand-drawn design, based on the essence of the YAA’s lifesaving missions and the beauty of Yorkshire.

Within the design, a multitude of symbolic illustrations, each holding significant importance to the emergency response charity. From representations of the region’s four major trauma units to common accidents the air ambulance frequently attends, such as motorbike, bicycle, and horse incidents, the design also pays homage to the male and female crew who selflessly serve the community. All elements are brought together by a central helipad illustration, symbolising the crucial role Yorkshire Air Ambulance plays in saving lives from the sky.

The hoodie is available in sizes ranging from XS to XXXL and is designed to provide a true-to-size, comfortable, and flattering fit for all. Luce and Bear are dedicated to producing products responsibly and are committed to environmental, ethical and equality practises. Each hoodie is PETA approved vegan and manufactured in a WRAP-certified factory.

The collaboration between Luce and Bear and Yorkshire Air Ambulance began at Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s first Christmas lunch event in 2022. The sisters hosted a stall on the day, forming an instant connection with the YAA team through their shared dedication to charitable causes.

Bringing a unique prospective to the partnership, during the early stages of the collaboration, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew attended an incident concerning one of the staff members at Hebden Wood Equestrian Centre, where Lucy keeps and trains her Dressage horse. This personal encounter, so close to home, further emphasises Lucy’s connection to the charity and highlighted the importance of the YAA’s lifesaving work which influenced the final design.

The hoodie design inspiration was taken from Luce and Bears bestselling ‘healing hoodie’ which is an ode to Lucy’s ongoing battle with chronic Lyme Disease, aiming to offer strength, power, love, and luck to those facing their own personal battles.

Leanne Seward, Marketing and Brand Manager at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, expressed her delight with the collaboration, saying: Working with Luce and Bear on this charity collaboration has been an absolute pleasure. Their dedication to creating meaningful designs that resonate with our mission is truly commendable. We are grateful for their support and the opportunity to partner with such a passionate and talented brand. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of those we serve.

Following the creation of the hoodie, the sisters were thrilled to have the opportunity to present their design to the lifesaving crew during a visit to the air base. Their enthusiasm for the collaboration and the meaningful symbols incorporated in the design further fuelled the sisters’ passion for supporting the charity.