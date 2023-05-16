Harrogate Art Galleries Join Forces to Launch Exhibition Programme

Long-established art gallery Walker Galleries, formerly of Montpellier Parade, Harrogate, has joined forces with its younger neighbour Watermark Gallery, to launch a new programme of exhibitions for 2023.

When Ian Walker decided to close his premises on Montpellier Parade at Christmas to focus on art fairs, many customers were sad to see the long-standing and popular “institution” close its doors. So too were the owners of Watermark Gallery across the road on Royal Parade.

Owner of Watermark Gallery, Liz Hawkes explains: When we heard that Walker Galleries was closing, we were very disappointed to lose a quality gallery across the road. Through our sister business, Artworks Conservation, we have worked with Ian and Shirley Walker for many years and have a mutual respect for the gallery business they built up. We felt we had a lot to learn by joining forces and are only too pleased to be working with them on this exciting new programme of work.

As a result, the two new businesses are now working in collaboration and have just launched their first joint exhibition on 13th May. A Brush With Colour is a solo exhibition by acclaimed artist and colourist Caroline Bailey RSW (Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolour).

Ian Walker says: We were delighted when Liz approached us with the offer of a venue so we could continue exhibiting the work of our artists. This current show with Caroline Bailey now promises to be even bigger and better than ever before as it combines our established way of working with the online and digital marketing focus of Watermark Gallery.

A Brush with Colour runs until 31st May at Watermark Gallery on Royal Parade Harrogate. It is also available online at watermarkgallery.co.uk. The exhibition is the first in a series of three joint events, with future exhibitions by Mike Bernard RI and Katharine Holmes both planned for the Autumn/Winter 2023.