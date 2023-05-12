“Your Police Force, your say” – Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe to host online road safety meeting driven by interest from the public

On Thursday 25th May 2023, Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe will host an online public meeting where she will scrutinise and hold the Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police to account on behalf of the public’s concerns.

Residents of North Yorkshire are invited to join the online public meeting which will include allotted time for the Commissioner to ask questions sent in by the public.

The topic for this meeting will centre on road safety and is the first in a series of public meetings between Commissioner Zoë and North Yorkshire Police that dives deeper into the areas of policing that the public want to hear about.

Questions relating to road safety are encouraged but questions for any area of policing and crime are welcome and should be submitted using the online form on the Commissioners website: https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/YourVoice/

The purpose of these regular online public meetings is to hold the Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police to account for their delivery of the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan, to ensure the force is achieving its objectives and generating positive outcomes in the interests of the public.

Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe said: My online public meetings offer updates for the public in areas of concern, whilst providing full transparency on how I act as Commissioner to ensure services are delivering what they should be to keep residents of York and North Yorkshire safe and feeling safe. It is within my role to be the voice of communities and to advocate for the people of North Yorkshire when challenging areas of policing. To do this, I need to hear from members of the public and so if you are a resident in our county, please send me your questions and tune in to watch them being answered. This is your police service, which needs your say.

Commissioner Zoë would also like to remind residents of York and North Yorkshire to be respectful and considerate of others when sharing their thoughts or concerns.

The online public meeting will be streamed live on Thursday 25 May at 14:30 and can be accessed via:

Commissioner’s website https://bit.ly/OPM-May-2023

YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Vl-EHowLfUdwI3GN-wubw/live

or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/1985748441770374