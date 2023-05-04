The Vinyl Sessions are back

The Friends of Harrogate Hospital have a fundraising event arranged for Wednesday, 10 May 2023.

Colin Paine (Lynd Products) and his amazing team are back. Older Friends of Harrogate Hospital, will recall that Colin and his mates raised nearly £20,000 through Vinyl Sessions prior to the Covid lockdowns.

Originally held in Starlings on Oxford Street, it has moved to Hopkins Café at Horticap, Bluecoat Woods, Otley Road, Harrogate – there is lots of parking. The event starts at 7pm.

Tickets are: Admission £7.00, or Admission and pie and peas £14.00. Refreshments, bar and great food will be available, plus there is the raffle!.

All tickets are available online at www.vinylsessions.org

If you are not keen on using Eventbrite to purchase tickets, please phone before Tuesday on 07801 273 704.