Appeal after resident’s window smashed in Harrogate

Police in Harrogate are appealing for information and any doorbell or private CCTV footage after a group of youths smashed the window of a house on Stonefall Avenue.

It happened at around 9pm on the night of Saturday 29 April.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and to anyone with any information or video footage that could help identity the suspects to contact them.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email benjamin.ambler2@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 216 Benjie Ambler If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 1223007654