The Dante Festival 2023: Schedule, Entries & Preview

The eyes of the horse racing world will be on York Racecourse during May as the prestigious 2023 Dante Festival is staged.

The three-day meeting features several high-class events including the Musidora Stakes, Dante Stakes and Yorkshire Cup.

Read on as we look at the schedule for the 2023 Dante Festival meeting, before assessing some of the top races during the event.

Dante Festival 2023 – Schedule

Wednesday, May 17

1.50 – Jorvik Stakes

2.25 – Churchill Tyres Stakes

3.00 – Duke of York Clipper Stakes

3.35 – Tattersalls Musidora Stakes

4.10 – Conundrum HR Consulting Stakes

4.45 – British EBF 40th Anniversary Novice Stakes

5.15 – Stuey Weston & Friends Getting Out Stakes

Thursday, May 18

1.50 – Lindum York Stakes

2.25 – Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies’ Stakes

3.00 – The Hambleton Stakes

3.35 – Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes

4.10 – British EBF 40th Anniversary Westow Stakes

4.45 – Frank Whittle Partnership EBFstallions.com Maiden Stakes

5.20 – Collective Green Energy Stakes

Friday, May 19

1.50 – Clipper EBF Marygate Stakes

2.25 – Oaks Farm Stables Fillies’ Stakes

3.00 – Knights Solicitors Stakes

3.35 – The Boodles Yorkshire Cup

4.10 – Darley Novice Stakes

4.45 – Yorkshire Equine Practice Stakes

5.20 – Longines Irish Champions Weekend Stakes

Dante Festival 2023 – Preview

The highlight of the Dante Festival are undoubtedly the four Group 2 races, which have attracted a whopping 176 entries.

The Duke of York Clipper Stakes is first on the agenda on the opening day and could see last year’s winner Highfield Princess bid to defend her crown.

The six-year-old rounded off a productive 2022 campaign with a fine fourth place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland.

Art Power, Marshman, Oxted and Creative Force are among a plethora of other top-class sprinters who could run in the race.

The Dante Stakes is the highlight on Day Two and is often a useful pointer for the Epsom Derby at the start of June.

Ante-post favourite Auguste Rodin may be the star attraction in the event, although the race might come a little too quickly after a potential tilt at the 2000 Guineas.

Top Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien has suggested the horse has the talent to be the first Triple Crown winner in 53 years and he will be keen to campaign him carefully.

Emily Upjohn is likely to be in action earlier in the day in the Middleton Fillies’ Stakes, in what will be one of Frankie Dettori’s final visits to York.

The popular Italian jockey is due to retire at the end of the season and will be eager to mark his farewell year with a ton of winners.

Day Three of the Dante Festival sees the top stayers in the business take centre stage in the long-distance Yorkshire Cup.

Coltrane, Quickthorn and Haskoy have been entered in the race, while 2022 St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov could also be in the line-up.