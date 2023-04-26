Follifoot School’s sitting on a great idea

Friends of Follifoot School, a group of volunteer parents, has this week presented Follifoot Primary School with a Friendship Bench for their playground. Last year, children elected on to the School Council proposed the idea of the bench to promote friendship and kindness and FOFS thought it was such a great suggestion that they raised funds to make it happen.

FOFS hold a summer fair every year called Follifête. Through last year’s fair they were able to raise enough money to commission a beautifully crafted bench, made by Harrogate-based bespoke furniture company Harvey George Limited.

The idea of the Friendship Bench is that it is a place where children can sit if they feel lonely or don’t have anyone to play with at playtime. Others will then see them and join them and start up a friendship.

The timing of the unveiling of the bench was significant as it was the last day on the committee for four members of Friends of Follifoot School. Laura Hartley, Vicky Hodgson, Claire Hartley and Sam Riley stepped down after working hard to fundraise for the school for five years. The team had been keen to provide the bench for the school and everything came together in time for them to give this parting gift to the children. The thriving village school is not short of volunteers however and a new committee is already in place and is currently planning the next Follifête which will take place on the afternoon of Sunday 9th July at Follifoot Village Hall.

Laura Hartley, Chair of FOFS, said: We are thrilled that the Friendship Bench is now in place for the children of Follifoot School. It was something the School Council were really passionate about and we’re glad that we were able to bring their idea to life. We hope that the bench will see hundreds of friendships created over time.