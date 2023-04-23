Video: Knaresborough has a new Town Crier

On Saturday, 22 April 2023, Knaresborough appointed a new Town Crier.

There were three names that came forward, Leigh Hudson, Mark Hunter and Andrew Richards.

The then current Town Crier, Roger Hewitt opened the proceedings, by symbolically, lost his bell clapper. Contestants had to improvise for the first round, incorporating “ding-dong” into their opening.

For the second round, the contestants used their own cries.

Judges were Charlotte Gale (Knaresborough & District Chamber), Roger Hewitt (current Town Crier) and the Mayor of Knaresborough, Councillor Kathryn Davies.

Mark Hunter was the winning entrant, with Leigh Hudson and Andrew Richards agreeing to be deputties.