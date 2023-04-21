Knaresborough’s town crier competition & Community Festival

Charlotte Gale of the Knaresborough Chamber, said: Sadly Roger has announced his retirement after eight years of dedicated service to the town. Roger has been an exemplary town crier and is a hugely popular and recognisable figure in Knaresborough. For the past eight years his regular and often witty cries have kept townsfolk informed about all the latest Knaresborough news and he has also opened countless town events and welcomed many new businesses to the town. Everyone at Chamber would like to extend a huge thank you to Roger for his dedication to the role and wish him well in his retirement.

The first cry (which is a pre-prepared shout written by current Town Crier Roger Hewitt) will be at 12.30pm.

The contestants will then have an opportunity to engage with community groups and attendees ‘in character’ with the judges between 12.35pm and 1.15pm.

The second cry will be at 1.15pm. This is an original shout of 100-120 words written by the contestants

The results will be announced at 1.45pm.

On Stage are; Approx Timings

​Meadowside Academy Choir 10:15-11

The Orb House Band 11:15 – 12:15

Dancing 4 Wellbeing: 12:15 – 12:30

Town Cryer Competition (Part1) 12:30 – first shout

Knaresborough Silver Band 12:30 – 13:15

Town Cryer Competition (Final) 13:15 – 13.50

Tewit Youth Band: 13:50 – 14:50

Signed up to attend currently

​Knaresborough Youth Theatre, Orb Community Arts, Dancing for Well-Being, Inspire Youth, 1st Scriven Scouts, Knaresborough Museum Association, People Together Project, Who let the Dad’s out, NY Police, FEVA, Daisy First aid Harrogate, Leeds & Ripon, Knaresborough Camera Club, Renaissance Knaresborough, Girl guiding Knaresborough, Harrogate District of Sanctuary/ Knaresborough Cares, Knaresborough Library, Harrogate Borough Council, The HIVE, Dementia Forward, Knaresborough Wellbeing Hub, Dementia Forward, Hornbeam Molly, Move it or Lose it with Cathy, Knaresborough Rotary, Green Connectors, Knaresborough Community first responders, Knaresborough Air Cadets, Knaresborough SPARKS, Church of England, Knaresborough Town Council, Knaresborough & District Chamber, Conyngham Hall Park Run, Carer’s Resource, AJS Flyfishers, Supporting Older People, Chain Lane Community Hub, Knaresborough Civic Society, Knaresborough Lions, and Knaresborough Connectors.