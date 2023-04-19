Cllr Michael Schofield on the Harrogate Station Gateway Project

Cllr Michael Schofield (Liberal Democrats) has represented Harlow and St George’s division of North Yorkshire County Council in May 2022.
The Harrogate Station Gateway Project is a program of works in the town centre of Harrogate, near to the railway station, that is aimed at making it more cycling and walking friendly, and more difficult for motorists. The PDF document below is the source document for the proposals
Cllr Michael Schofield said:
I cannot and will not vote for the Station Gateway in its current guise for a number of reasons all of which in my humble opinion carry just as much weight in my reasoning.
It is my belief that there are other plans out there created by retired professionals in the field of “Urban Design” that have not been considered and are more sympathetic to not only the “Public Realm” but also the businesses in the Town Centre. We have been told it is the plan on the table or nothing which is very undemocratic when other plans are available that should be considered.
To my dismay, there has been NO BUSINESS IMPACT ASSESSMENT/REPORT. As a small independent business that over the last 6 years has had to deal with numerous road closures for many reasons be it new housing, junction improvements, an aborted cycle scheme and others I know first hand the cost these disruptions bring. Having teetered on financial obscurity I can not vote for something that over the 18 months or so of implementation could lead to financial hardship on our local businesses without any recompense. Our independents were once thriving, they have have had to deal with Covid and the Cost of Living Crisis! I therefore cannot vote for something that may potentially deal them yet another blow.
The Costs. Since its conception the costs of raw materials and labour has risen. Unless corners are cut who will foot the bill? It is unfair to ask other Towns within North Yorkshire to foot the bill at the expense of their residents as it is also unfair to expect the good people of Harrogate to foot the bill.
The Contractors. WSP designed the now aborted Otley Road Cycle Way. This is a globally recognised company who cannot even design the Cycle Way in accordance with regulations so they do not fill me with confidence.
TransDev. The scheme is also meant to benefit TransDev, WHY? TransDev heavily invested in buses not fit for the Harrogate Roads and now expects yet again Council to help them out. Bus services are being cut or re-routed because of congestion and timings. The fleet in which they invested in is not fit for purpose on the residential roads of Harrogate. Mini “HOPPER” style buses would have been the prudent purchase for a number of routes including Bilton and Harlow Hill. I accept the larger buses are required for the arterial routes such as Harrogate to Knaresborough but not really for the residential streets.
