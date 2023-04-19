Cllr Michael Schofield on the Harrogate Station Gateway Project

To my dismay, there has been NO BUSINESS IMPACT ASSESSMENT/REPORT. As a small independent business that over the last 6 years has had to deal with numerous road closures for many reasons be it new housing, junction improvements, an aborted cycle scheme and others I know first hand the cost these disruptions bring. Having teetered on financial obscurity I can not vote for something that over the 18 months or so of implementation could lead to financial hardship on our local businesses without any recompense. Our independents were once thriving, they have have had to deal with Covid and the Cost of Living Crisis! I therefore cannot vote for something that may potentially deal them yet another blow.