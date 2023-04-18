Tockwith Show on the look-out for crooks

The organisers of Tockwith Agricultural Show are looking for crooks.

But fortunately this isn’t the criminal variety. They are looking for some of the many thousands of people who attend the popular annual show to explore their creative talents and consider entering a stick or crook into the Open Crafts competition, and help save a slice of agricultural history.

Show Steward Nigel Keenlyside explains: In past years the Sticks and Crooks Competition at the Show has been hotly contested and attracted some incredible examples of handiwork from many members of the community. But in more recent years numbers have dwindled and there were hardly any entries last year. We are sure there must be plenty of people in the area with woodworking skills, and we’re keen for them to enter this category. It’s been part of the show for decades and it would be such a shame if we had to remove it from the Schedule. As well as the Open Crafts class, with six months to go before show day on Sunday August 6th entries are already coming in for more than 800 classes ranging from haybales to horses, cakes to classic cars and poetry to pigs.

On the day more than 120 trophies and over £6,000 in prize money will be handed out, making it one of the largest agricultural shows in the region.

Show Committee Chair, Georgina Watson, says they are determined to build on what was a hugely successful show last year: We had a great attendance with more than eight and a half thousand visitors, something happening for everyone, and even glorious sunshine, but we plan this year’s show to be even better – providing the sun continues to shine. It’s a really important event for the community because as well as being a fun day for everyone, it provides a valuable educational opportunity. Farming has faced many changes and challenges since this event was first held as a horticultural show way back in 1945, but each year since then the Show has been able to reflect the importance of the industry in this region.