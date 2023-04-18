Harrogate Charter Mayor appointed

Cllr Harrison, the local member for Killinghall, Hampsthwaite and Saltergate division has been appointed the Charter Mayor for Harrogate.

The non-political role and will involve, attending ceremonial and civic occasions, such as Remembrance events. He was appointed following a vote of the charter trustees of Harrogate.

The charter trustees were established on 1 April 2023 when Harrogate Borough Council, including the role of the borough’s mayor which dates back to 1884, was abolished, along with the county council and the county’s other six borough and district councils, to be replaced by North Yorkshire Council.

The trustees are made up of the 10 councillors who represent the unparished areas of Harrogate and ensure the continuation of the civic, historic and ceremonial traditions of the former borough council.

Cllr Harrison said: It is a great honour for me to be elected as the Charter Mayor for Harrogate for the next year. The last Charter Mayor in Harrogate dates back to the early 1880s before the town received its Charter of Incorporation in 1884 and people could elect their first council. It is important that Harrogate’s civic legacy is preserved and that is what we as charter trustees intend to do.

At the same meeting Cllr Chris Aldred of the High Harrogate and Kingsley division was voted in as Deputy Charter Mayor.

A community governance review is currently ongoing into the possible creation of town councils for Harrogate and Scarborough,although there is no clarity on what the ressponbilities of any new council would be. If Harrogate does have a town council then the Charter Mayor would be aboilished.

Consultation on the draft recommendations is continuing with the conclusions to be presented to North Yorkshire Council this summer.

Residents have until May 5 to take part in the consultation, which can be accessed here: www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/community-governance-reviews