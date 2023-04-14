Harrogate College celebrates sustainability action during Green Month

Students and staff at Harrogate College have been taking part in all kinds of environmentally-themed activities for Green Month.
The college welcomed everything from mermaids with plastic in their hair – part of an eye-catching sustainable fashion show – to a smoothie-making bicycle during March.
Other events held by, or hosted at, the college included a ‘lend-a-hand’ party at the under-construction Garden of Sanctuary and the serving up of sustainable meals, using local ingredients, in the bistro.
Green Month also featured a free introductory talk on retrofitting by Zero Carbon Harrogate, where over 50 local residents gained insights into how to improve the energy efficiency of their homes.
Harrogate College Principal Danny Wild, who enjoyed having a go on waste reduction group North Yorkshire Rotters’ smoothie-making bike, said:
Our second Green Month was a great opportunity to showcase and celebrate the many things the college, its community and organisations across the district are doing to advance the cause of sustainability.
Our students, staff and visitors all really enjoyed getting involved.
A real highlight for me was the staging of our first ever sustainable fashion show, featuring the work of our art and hair and beauty students. They created some amazing looking biodegradable clothes, hair and makeup to tell stories about the climate emergency, and particularly ocean waste.
Every step we take to reduce our carbon footprint and raise awareness makes a difference. Those can include individual actions, like changing our travel habits, alongside larger initiatives such as the green skills training which the college, and its partners, are delivering.