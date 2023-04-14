Harrogate College celebrates sustainability action during Green Month

Students and staff at Harrogate College have been taking part in all kinds of environmentally-themed activities for Green Month.

The college welcomed everything from mermaids with plastic in their hair – part of an eye-catching sustainable fashion show – to a smoothie-making bicycle during March.

Other events held by, or hosted at, the college included a ‘lend-a-hand’ party at the under-construction Garden of Sanctuary and the serving up of sustainable meals, using local ingredients, in the bistro.

Green Month also featured a free introductory talk on retrofitting by Zero Carbon Harrogate, where over 50 local residents gained insights into how to improve the energy efficiency of their homes.