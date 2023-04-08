Harrogate Town 2-2 Wimbledon Match Report

Goals in the 89th and 97th minute from Luke Armstrong and Levi Sutton secured a dramatic late point for Town who came from two goals behind to draw with Wimbledon.

An Ethan Chislett finish either side of half time had put the visitors in a commanding position in front of a Good Friday crowd of 2,891.

With one minute left of normal time Armstrong grabbed a second goal in two games in what looked like a consolation only, before Levi Sutton claimed his first Town goal in the most dramatic circumstances, firing home from a corner to earn his side a valuable point.

Simon Weaver made one change from last Friday’s point away at Tranmere as Matty Daly replaced Danny Grant, while Alex Pattison missed out due to the birth of his baby boy earlier that morning.

After a Matty Foulds free kick nearly caught out Wimbledon stopper Nathan Broome in the opening 15 minutes, the first real chance of the afternoon came five minutes later and went the way of the home side.

Matty Daly’s headed flick-on found Luke Armstrong, but Town’s top scorer’s finish was kept out by Broome, who also denied Levi Sutton’s long range follow up, despite only seeing the attempt late.

Wimbledon then started to pose a threat with Diallang Jaiyesimi seeing two efforts deflect wide before the half hour mark, a sign of things to come.

Dons would take the lead in the 32nd minute when another long range shot took a deflection off Tom Eastman and fell into the path of Chislett, who took a touch and calmly finished.

The visitors grew in confidence after taking the advantage, with Chislett and Sam Pearson both sending shots wide as Wimbledon finished the half the stronger of the sides.

The Wombles started the second half like they finished the first, but were denied a second by a well-timed Anthony O’Connor sliding tackle after more good play from the lively Pearson.

Town responded with a chance of their own though as Kazeem Oligbe brought down a deep cross for Matty Daly, whose attempt was also blocked.

Wimbledon would double their lead in the 58th minute through Chislett again, the Dons attacker’s first time finish finding the back of the net after Mark Oxley had punched away a cormer.

Weaver introduced Sam Folarin on the hour mark and the winger nearly pulled a goal back shortly after, though his low attempt was blocked after a clever knock down by Armstrong.

Armstrong then had a go himself, but saw his curling left footed effort pushed away by Broome.

With just under ten minutes left until the full time whistle, things went from bad to worse for Town as Assistant Manager Paul Thirlwell was shown a straight red card.

In the 89th minute Armstrong gave Town a lte lifeline, netting his second goal in two after Olaigbe had poked the ball towards the striker.

With only seconds remaining a Town corner fell to Sutton, who rifled the ball into the back of the net to ensure his side earned a point from their afternoon’s work.

Town: Oxley, Falkingham, Thomson, Olaigbe, O’Connor, Sutton, Muldoon (Burrell 67), Daly (Folarin 60), Armstrong, Foulds, Eastman

Subs not used: Jameson, Mattock, Angus, McArdle

Goals: Armstrong 89

Booked: Foulds, Falkingham

Sent off: Thirlwell

Wimbledon: Broome, Brown, Woodyard, Nightingale, Jaiyesimi (Janneh 73), Chislett (Currie 76), Al-Hamidi, Pierre, Little (Marsh 90+4), Pearson (Mcateer 73), Ogundere

Subs not used: Griffiths, Gunter, Jenkins

Goals: Chislett 32

Booked: Nightingale, Ogundere, Al-Hamadi

Referee: S Jackson

Attendance: 2,891 (600 away)