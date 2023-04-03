Appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following collision on the A1(M)

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information in relation to a road traffic collision that occurred on A1(M).

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information in relation to a road traffic collision that occurred on A1(M).

The collision occurred just before junction 49 (Dishforth Interchange) at 05.50am on Friday 31 March 2023 .

A white fiat 500 collided with a heavy goods vehicle. The occupants of the Fiat 500 received serious injuries and required treatment in hospital.

The stretch of A1 was closed for two hours to allow officers to conduct investigation work at the scene and to allow for recovery to take place.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle(s) prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

They would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who captured dash cam footage of the collision or the vehicles.

If you can help, please email gary.dukes@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Gary Dukes.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230056922 when passing information.