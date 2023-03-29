Harrogate Junior Rugby Union Teams are Yorkshire Cup Champions

Resounding victories for Harrogate RUFC Under 14s, Under 15s and Under 16s sealed wins for all three teams in the Yorkshire Cup Championships last weekend. Winning the Yorkshire Cup, the U15s scored 24-10 against Sandal and the U14s were 17-7 winners against Hull Ionians. The U16s also achieved success in the Yorkshire Plate, finishing 24-10 against the Roundhegians in the final.

As well as silverware for the cabinet, we are proud to have five players from our U16 team representing the Yorkshire Academy and five playing at county level for North Yorkshire.

Samuel Grant Packaging sponsor the club and Group MD, Matthew Grant, coaches the U15s and is Junior Chair: Whilst we are thrilled to win in the Yorkshire Cup, our success is measured on the number of players from U6 to U18, girls and boys of all abilities that we have as members of our club. Our primary focus is the players enjoying their sport; it’s a bonus that we are winning trophies. Some players have been with us since they were six, but we also have new players joining us every season. We adhere to the RFU half-game rule, which ensures all players and substitutes get to play at least a half.

The U15 squad of 32 players is heading to Portugal from the 1 to 2 April to compete in the Portuguese Youth Festival, hoping to retain the trophy won last year by the current U16 team. On April 29 (U12-U15) and April 30 (U7-U11) the Harrogate Rugby Junior and Mini Festival is taking place at the club. This will be the largest junior rugby festival in the North of England involving 1500 children from all over the UK and Ireland.