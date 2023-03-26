Knaresborough Town Crier Competition – become their next Town Crier!

As Knaresborough’s beloved town crier, Roger Hewitt, prepares to retire after many years of dedicated and exceptional service, the Knaresborough & District Chamber says they are excited to announce an open competition to find his successor.

Charlotte Gale, Knaresborough & District Chamber, said: We are seeking a talented individual with a strong, clear voice and a passion for communicating important messages to the community. The competition will be held during the annual Knaresborough Connectors Community Festival on 22nd April 2023, at Meadowside Academy (Halfpenny Lane). It will be judged by the Mayor of Knaresborough and outgoing town crier Roger.

Contestants will be asked to demonstrate their skills in announcing town news and events, delivering proclamations, and ringing a bell to capture the attention of the public. There will be a pre-prepared shout for all participants to deliver, and they are also asked to prepare an original shout.

Knaresborough & District Chamber manages the town crier, provides a uniform and a point of contact within the community. The town crier shouts at the town’s ancient Wednesday market as well as other markets and community/charity events in the town.

Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your talents and become a key part of our town’s heritage. Register now to take part in this unforgettable event.

To apply please email hello@knaresboroughchamber.org, providing a brief introduction stating why you would make a great town crier and your connection to Knaresborough.