Harrogate hair salon fundraiser day – Wills & Parker

Back in May 2019, Wills & Parker held a fundraiser day for Mind Mental Health in aid of their dear friend and colleague, Shannon O’Hara, who tragically lost her battle with mental health in 2017.

The event was a huge success, they decided to make this an annual event, choosing a different charity each year. Unfortunately, covid meant that they have not been able to organise another event until this year.

The charity for this year is Saint Michael’s Hospice as they are a wonderful local organisation, and some of their team have experienced first hand the amazing work they do, and we want to show them our gratitude.