Harrogate 12 Tynedale 24

Despite a valiant effort from Harrogate, Tynedale ran out 24 – 12 winners to confirm Harrogate’s relegation from National League Division 2 North.

The first half was evenly matched. The only score came in the 18th minute when Tynedale moved the ball right and Alex Dryden crossed, with Jake Rodgers converting.

Harrogate started the second half on the attack and thought they had scored in the 44th minute. Unfortunately, the ball was deemed held up and play was brought back for a penalty on the 22. Having kicked to the corner, Gate won the lineout and the ball was eventually moved to Rupert Scrase who got Harrogate’s reward with his first try for the Club, although the conversion was missed.

Tynedale responded and in the 57th minute, Dryden got his second try, which was unconverted, in the right hand corner, before extending their lead in the 61st minute. Forward power from a 5 metre lineout saw James Telford dive over, converted by Rodgers.

In a game they had to win, Harrogate did not give up. Ben Raubitschek took a quick penalty from 5 metres out and scored a try that Rory Macnab converted.

Tynedale nevertheless closed out the game with the final play of the match. Moving the ball left, Seamus Hutton got their bonus point try in the left hand corner. The conversion was missed, but this did not matter as Harrogate’s fate was sealed.

Teams

Harrogate: Macnab, Buckley, Rawlinson, Fox, Scrase, Steene, Raubitschek, Percival, Ridgway, Baxter, Fenn, Brady (c), Dodds, Hill, Spencer-Jones. Replacements: Richmond, Jackson, Walker, Troup, Yates.

Tynedale: Parker, Dryden, Lilley, Miller, Hutton, Rodgers, Telford, White, Frankland, Haigh, Wearmouth (c), Nankivell, Hall, Johnston, Bell. Replacements: Carmichael, Dodd, Dunn, Blackburn, Todhunter.

Referee: Michael Harris (RFU)

Tim Thorley

Harrogate RUFC

26 March 2023