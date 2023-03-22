Youth Commission seeks new members

Are you 10-25 and live in North Yorkshire or the City of York?

Do you have opinions about police, fire & crime?

The Youth Commission Needs YOU!

You will :

Work alongside other young adults to make a change.

Advise the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and North Yorkshire Police.

Develop leadership skills and gain valuable experience.

The North Yorkshire Youth Commission allows young people to get involved and have their say about policing, fire and crime, where they live.

The Youth Commission enables young people to support, challenge and inform the work of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire and York, North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and partner agencies about issues that are important to them.

This is a very important role, because it helps the Commissioner, the police, fire service and partners to make better decisions to meet the needs of young people.

We are looking for participants aged 10-25 years from the North Yorkshire policing area, which includes the City of York, Scarborough, Selby, Harrogate, Craven, Hambleton, Richmondshire and Ryedale.

We are looking for people who are good team players and willing to get involved with all the activities of the Youth Commission. We are also very keen to ensure that the Youth Commission is made up of a diverse group of young people who broadly reflect the make-up of the local population, including those who may have direct personal experience of the police and the criminal justice system.

Zoë Metcalfe, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire said: The Youth Commission have been helping and advising North Yorkshire Police since 2015, and more recently our fire service. Their achievements have made real and important improvements to our services. Their ongoing work has led to valuable recommendations across policing and community safety which is so important because our actions can have dramatic effects on children and young people both now and the legacy it creates for their futures and that of their friends, family and society. I give the Youth Commission my full support so that their excellent work carries on, helping us to keep people safe and feeling safe. If you are 10-25, live in North Yorkshire or the City of York and have opinions about policing & crime, the Youth Commission needs you and I encourage you to get involved.

One Youth Commission member said: The last year on the Youth Commission has been really successful. I’ve been lucky to not only be a part of it but to have the opportunity to take part in multiple workshops that have influenced my opinions and given me the skills to share information to other young people. I especially found the spiking training workshop fascinating, especially after it being a topic that was so prominent in the news and relevant to the situations I am in as a uni student. The workshop made me look at spiking differently, both by emphasising the consequences and dangers but also showing how just looking after your friends can go a long way. Being a part of the Youth Commission Conference was just as awesome an opportunity as it always is. Having the chance to speak to senior members of police and staff really makes you feel heard and highlights just how important the work we do is. The conference always shows how much people want to support young individuals as well as highlighting our role in building relationships between the police and young people and supporting them.

Find out more about this exciting role and how to apply: tinyurl.com/5n9673ns

Closing date for applications: 17 April 2023