North Yorkshire Police told to make urgent improvements by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)

North Yorkshire must make improvements to help keep people safe and reduce crime, the police inspectorate has said.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded North Yorkshire Police’s performance across eight areas of policing and found the force was ‘inadequate’ in one area, ‘requires improvement’ in four areas, ‘adequate’ in two areas and ‘good’ in one area.

HMICFRS said the areas requiring improvement included responding to the public, investigating crime, protecting vulnerable people, and building and developing its workforce. The inadequate area was its use of resources.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said: I have concerns about the performance of North Yorkshire Police in keeping people safe and reducing crime. In particular, I have serious concerns about its strategic planning and organisational management. Senior leaders in the force need to ensure they have effective oversight of its enabling services, such as IT and HR functions. Failures in these areas impact the service the force provides. North Yorkshire Police also needs to improve the speed with which it answers and responds to emergency calls. The force is well below the national standard, with only 41.9 percent of 999 calls being answered within 10 seconds. However, we did find that the force works well with partner organisations to safeguard vulnerable people. We found good examples of the force working with other organisations to divert young people away from offending and to reduce the vulnerability of people who may become victims of crime. Although I have concerns about corporate processes, I am pleased that the force has accepted our findings and is engaging with us and other partner organisations to ensure improvements are made. I remain in regular contact with the chief constable and will monitor the force’s progress towards addressing the cause of concern and areas of improvement I have established.

HMICFRS has confirmed their grading of North Yorkshire Police performance as follows:

Good Engaging with and treating the public with fairness and respect Adequate Preventing crime and anti-social behaviour Requires Improvement Responding to the public Requires Improvement Investigating crime Requires Improvement Protecting vulnerable people Adequate Managing offenders and suspects Requires Improvement Building, supporting and protecting the workforce Inadequate Strategic planning, organisational management and value for money