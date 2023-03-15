Harrogate Leon to close

Leon opened on the Wetherby Road in June 2022, and have now said they intend to close.
The opening was hard-fought through planning, and was finally won at Planning Inspectorate Appeal. The site had been left unused for many years before then.
A spokesperson for Leon said:
We’re confirming we have decided to close the doors of LEON Harrogate on Wetherby Road. Our last trading day will be 2 April 2023. Guests will still be able to get their LEON fix at the Drive-through in Gildersome, and at the LEON Leeds Station restaurant.
We are delighted that we have a pipeline of new restaurants and continue to grow LEON – and have opened four standalone restaurants so far this year. Whether from our portfolio of restaurants or our fast-growing grocery business – including partnerships with major supermarkets – LEON continues to serve customers with food that tastes good, does you good and is kind to the planet.