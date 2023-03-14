World Autism Acceptance Week – Wesley Centre in Harrogate

The Harrogate & District Branch of the National Autistic Society (NAS) is holding an Open Day on Saturday 1 April 2023 in the Wesley Centre in Harrogate, in support of World Autism Acceptance Week.



Monday 27 March – Sunday 2 April 2023

Harrogate & District Branch of the National Autistic Society (NAS) will be in the Wesley Centre in the centre of Harrogate for a fundraising and information day on Saturday1 April 2023

From 10.00 am to 3.00 pm

In support of World Autism Acceptance Week .

A free and public event and everyone is welcome to pop in



Representatives and users from a range of local providers, support and activity groups for autistic adults and children and their families, will be present to provide information.



Also, this event is an excellent opportunity to meet and chat with parents and carers of autistic adults and children in an informal and friendly setting.

Drinks and light refreshments will be served and there will be a second hand book stall.



The NAS Harrogate branch is a volunteer led branch of the National Autistic Society (www.autism.org.uk) covering the Harrogate, Craven, Hambleton, Richmondshire districts. With over 700,000 autistic people in the UK, autism touches the lives of many in the area and the aim of the branch is to provide information and support to individuals and groups) and organize and participate in fundraising and campaigning activities.



These include running the Springboard Youth Club and supporting a Group for Autistic Girls. Members include professionals working in autism and related fields, parents/carers of autistic adults and children and autistic adults. Plans for this year include an Employment Forum to address the high unemployment amongst autistic adults, which is at 21.7% (ONS). The branch receives no external funding and is funded by donations and fundraising activities.