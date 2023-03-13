Wanted Harrogate man

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and possible sightings of a wanted man from Harrogate.

Robbie Nelson, aged 24, of Woodfield View, is wanted after failing to comply with a community order from last July in relation to animal cruelty involving his dog.

He was due to attend Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on 3 March 2023, but he failed to appear, resulting in a warrant for his arrest.

Enquiries are ongoing to find Nelson including multiple address checks and contact with the Department for Work and Pensions and the Job Centre.

If anyone knows where he is or have information that could help, please make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 122300039283 when providing details.