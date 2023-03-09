A66 to be closed due to heavy snowfall

Drivers in Cumbria, Durham and North Yorkshire are advised that the A66 will be closed due to heavy snowfall.

National Highways will shut the A66 from Scotch Corner to Brough from 2pm as snow continues to fall across the region.

A severe weather alert for snow in the Midlands and north of England was issued for today (Thursday 9 March) and National Highways is asking everyone travelling in these areas to consider if their journey is essential and to go prepared.

Preparation includes enhanced around-the-clock vigilance and resourcing along key routes such as the M62, A628 and A66 trans-Pennine locations.

For safety reasons, the decision has been taken to proactively close the A66.

Snow is expected to be persistent and heavy from Derbyshire/Nottinghamshire northwards, with significant accumulations above 100-150 metres.

Up to 5-10 cm is expected to build up quite widely for these elevations over the course of Thursday and overnight into Friday, with at least 10-20 cm for the Trans-Pennine routes and roads around Sheffield/Huddersfield. There is an increasing risk of 20-30 cm building up on the A628 Woodhead Pass and M62 J21-23. For low-lying routes in the North West and North East, especially near coastal regions, accumulations should be negligible.

With widespread 40-50 mph wind gusts also occurring at the same time in the North West, drifting snow is another hazard on exposed routes. Coupled with poor visibility, driving conditions are expected to be challenging, particularly on the Pennines routes and during the evening rush hour.