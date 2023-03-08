North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner puts her name forward for to be the Conservative candidate for North Yorkshire Mayor

Zoë Metcalfe, the North Yorkshire and York Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has confirmed that she will be putting her name forward for selection to be the Conservative candidate for York and North Yorkshire Mayor election.

Zoë Metcalfe said:

This is a really exciting role that I am uniquely qualified to do” she said. “The Mayor will have responsibility for Economic growth, transport, housing and regeneration, but will also see the integration of the responsibilities and decision making of my current role as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner within it too”.

There is a rich synergy between creating safer streets and economic growth, two areas that I am passionate about. I have the necessary business experience and close links to Westminster to promote economic growth. I will also continue the great work I have started in turning around Community Safety in York and North Yorkshire and I will see through the transformation of both the Police force and Fire and Rescue service. I have always been a supporter of devolution as it will bring many exciting opportunities for York and North Yorkshire, it will be a great platform to enable and enrich the lives of our residents and businesses bringing hundreds of millions of pounds worth of investment into our region.