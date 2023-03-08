Family business expands fleet as customer base grows rapidly

Harrogate-based, Boxfast Transport, has the road map to success, having added a Ford Ranger and trailer to its fleet, thanks to £31,500 from Chester-le Street based, Anglo Scottish Asset Finance.

Boxfast Transport, which was established in 2019, works across the UK and Europe to deliver and transfer prestige, classic and motorsports cars.

The onset of the pandemic saw the company, which had one car and trailer, experience higher than anticipated growth due, in part, to national lockdowns, meaning car buyers were not able to visit showrooms and had to purchase vehicles online. This meant customers were not able to drive their new cars home and dealerships relied on transport companies to deliver them.

As a result, and within six weeks of the first national lockdown, Boxfast Transport used the government’s bounce-back loan to purchase a second car and trailer to keep up with demand.

The company was formed after Agent of Anglo Scottish Asset Finance, Darren Metcalfe, an associate of Chris White, managing director, Boxfast Transport, recommended Chris, who at the time had a personal trailer he used to transport his race car, a Mini Cooper S, to an acquaintance who had been let down by a transport company.

Upon discussion, it became apparent that Chris’ current trailer would be too small to transport the prestige car but, with the promise of a long-term contract, Chris sold his trailer, attained the appropriate business insurance and purchased a larger one.

Indeed, so impressed by the standard of customer service, Darren Metcalfe recommended Boxfast Transport to vehicle sourcing manager at Anglo Scottish, Matt Nichols, and the company was appointed as a contractor to deliver prestige cars to Anglo Scottish customers, in November 2019.

Boxfast Transport, which employs four staff, including Chris’ father, has clients predominantly working in IT that are aged from early thirties to late sixties. It transports a significant number of Ferrari 488s in summer months and experiences a boom of Bentley GT S in the winter months. The majority of its work comes through referrals and it has close relationships with Anglo Scottish Asset Finance and JCT600, a main car dealership in Leeds.

Established in 2007, Anglo Scottish Asset Finance is an independent finance broker, providing a range of financial services across the UK including asset finance, business loans, vendor and dealer finance, as well as personal vehicle solutions and vehicle sourcing.

Anglo Scottish is the main sponsor of Chris’ race car, which is taking part at Is taking part in this years clubsport trophy and TrackDay trophy. The Mini Cooper S is often a feature at local charity events, including a recent appearance which helped raise £7,200 for charity, Supporting Older People, in Harrogate.

Chris, said: It is no exaggeration to say that Boxfast Transport would not have experienced such exponential growth had it not been for Anglo Scottish and Darren. It was never on my radar to set up a luxury car transportation business but, happily, here I am with a thriving company! The vehicles we transport are not the standard cars you pass on the road going to work, they really are in a league of their own. As such, they require a higher level of care. We provide a 5-star experience for our clients, including full uniform attire and absolute respect for the handling of their vehicles. The purchase of two new vehicles signals my total confidence that Boxfast Transport will continue to grow its reputation and remain sought after due to our exceptional standard of customer service.