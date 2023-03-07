Leeds Council continues wheelie bin crackdown

Following successful prosecutions in Leeds Magistrate’s Court, several households in the Nowells and Bellbrookes area of Burmantofts have been hit with £7910.40 in fines and costs

The prosecutions are part of Leeds City Council’s latest clampdown on householders blighting their neighbourhoods with litter, fly tipping and nuisance caused by their bins.

This builds on a further ten successful court prosecutions so far in 2023 across the Headingley area, amounting to a further £9,000 of fines and court costs.

Environmental enforcement officers acted against eight households under the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in place across the Burmantofts area, which gives them increased powers to prosecute persistent offenders.

A local PSPO was introduced in February 2022 following concerns raised by the community about the large number of bins being permanently left out by some residents, often overflowing and causing obstructions, attracting vermin and encouraging fly tipping.

The PSPO stipulates that householders must only present their domestic waste bin from 6pm on the night before scheduled collection and be returned inside the property boundary by no later than 9pm on the collection day.

The council applies common sense and proportionality in enforcing the PSPO and aims to work with householders to rectify issues prior to enforcement. All household had received multiple warnings prior to the receipt of a fixed penalty notice, which they chose not to pay resulting in their appearance in court.

Since the introduction of the order, there has been a significant improvement in the cleanliness and presentation of the streets included and reduced reports of fly tipped waste and of verminous activity.