Harrogate Pop Up continues to provide an exciting physical space for independents to test the high street during 2023

The Victoria Centre is home to the Harrogate Pop Up, an exciting initiative that helps the independent businesses of Harrogate test the high street in an affordable and flexible way. Through 2023 the space is set to welcome even more exciting small businesses.

The lineup includes Beauchamp Accessories, Bamboo Beautiful, Headlock Vintage, We Got U Covered and Martha and Bea.

Beauchamp Accessories hosts the space during February and April. After many successful pop ups in the space during 2022, we welcome them back where shoppers of Harrogate will be able to find a range of Italian leather handbags in store.

Shortly after, we welcome Bamboo Beautiful who hosts the space from the 13th March for one week. In store, they will be bringing their range of sustainable bamboo products to the space. This will include homeware, gifting items and much more.

Headlock Vintage will be hosting the space from the 27th March selling a range of vintage and preloved clothing. This sustainable pop up is a great way for customers of all ages to find something unique to treat themselves to, whilst also looking after the planet.

We Got U Covered returns to the space from the 10th April. If you are getting prepped for a summer holiday then this is one pop up you do not want to miss! In store they will have a range of swimsuits, clothing and holiday essentials.

Returning host Martha and Bea will return to the space from the 17th April and will once again transform the space into a boutique of ladies clothing and accessories.

Jane, who owns Martha and Bea has successfully hosted pop ups in Harrogate since Christmas last year and seen great success with new customers finding her locally printed clothing.