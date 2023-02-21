Tractor Festival to celebrate 100 years of John Deere

The UK’s largest tractor festival will this year showcase the celebrated John Deere model D tractor as it opens its gates to thousands of enthusiasts and visitors.

Tractor Fest takes place in June at Newby Hall, North Yorkshire where 120 acres will host more than 1,000 vintage and modern tractors, 600 stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Among this year’s highlights will be a display celebrating 100 years of the John Deere model D tractor as well as an exhibition of MG cars, a brand also marking its centenary.

The steel-wheeled John Deere model D – in the brand’s iconic green colour – was produced between 1923-1953, the longest model run of any John Deere tractor.

More than 159,083 Ds were manufactured, going through many variations and improvements over three decades. The first Ds came equipped with a two-cylinder engine with an open spoke flywheel and these early tractors came to be known as ‘spoker’ Ds.

By 1925 solid ‘disc’ flywheels were being installed as the spoked flywheels were prone to cracking. The last Ds built could be ordered with electric starting, electric lights and hydraulics.

Tractor Fest will also be marking 100 years of MG cars. MG (Morris Garages) was owned by British motoring pioneer William Morris. However, the brand was masterminded by its general manager Cecil Kimber who identified a gap in the market for faster Morris cars with a sporty edge. He also designed the first MGs that were produced at the Morris factory in Abingdon, Oxford.

Tractor Fest has grown over 15 years to become the UK’s largest tractor show. Organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), the event is held over two days (Saturday 10 June to Sunday 11 June) and is established as a firm favourite with enthusiasts and families.

Kevin Watson, chair of the YVA, said: We are gearing up for a fantastic Tractor Fest this year. Exhibitor entries are coming in thick and fast, not least for our two iconic themes – the centenaries of the John Deere model D and the MG car. We can promise enthusiasts and visitors a great weekend with Newby Hall providing a stunning backdrop for our popular show.

This year’s festival will also showcase factory-built portable engines and tractors with Perkins engines. A host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink will be on offer while admission includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins, The National Vintage Tractor & Engine Club (NVTEC) and Econ Engineering. The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.