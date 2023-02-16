Leeds City Council commits to real living wage

Leeds City Council has announced that it will pay all staff at least the level of the real living wage and will be increasing its minimum rate of pay to £10.90 per hour with effect from April 1 2023.

The increase will bring the minimum full-time salary paid by the local authority up to £21,029 and mirrors the Living Wage Foundation minimum rate.

When discussing the increase, Deputy Leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor Debra Coupar, stressed the importance of such an increase, given the current cost-of-living crisis.

Councillor Coupar was particularly pleased that the increase also covers apprentices within the council, the national minimum rate of pay for apprentices aged 19 and below in the first year of their apprenticeship is £5.28, but those employed by Leeds City Council will be paid £10.90.

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for resources said:

“The cost-of-living crisis is hitting everyone but the biggest impact is on the lowest paid. I am delighted that as a Council we have committed to continue to pay the Living Wage Foundation Minimum Wage from April this year.

“This increase will make a real difference to the lives of our lowest paid staff and I hope will help to ease some of the pressures they are facing.

“I am really pleased that apprentices within the local authority will also benefit from this increase as the national minimum of £5.28 per hour is simply nowhere near enough. We are proud as a council to pay people the salary they deserve and one which enables them to better cope with increasing costs.”