The Friends of Harrogate Hospital have got off to a great start this year, purchasing equipment for the Harrogate Hospital.

Paul Martin, the popular face of TV show ‘Flog It!’ is coming to Harrogate. Paul Martin is a familiar television personality, having made the popular show ‘Flog It!’ his own. Regularly watched by a huge band of followers, who are now looking forward to Paul’s new programme Channel 5’s ‘The Great Auction Showdown’ series that starts soon.

Paul Martin comes to Harrogate on THURSDAY 23 MARCH 2023 to support the Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

You are invited to join him for ‘An Afternoon with Paul Martin’ with tales fromyears in front of the cameras, anecdotes and special surprises for the audience.

Tickets are available from Harrogate Theatre Box Office, 01423 502116 or online: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk Tickets are only £20 including a cream tea.

Have your treasured possession valued

If you want Paul Martin to value one of your treasured possessions, be it something quirky, historical or exciting, you can bring it along to the Old Swan Hotel between 11.00am and 1.00pm for a donation of £5 minimum.

If you are unable to attend, but would like to continue supporting our work by making a donation, please make your cheque payable to ‘Friends of Harrogate Hospital’ and return to me at the address below. Thank You.

This year the Friends of Harrogate Hospital have raised over £11,000 to purchase a Video Laryngoscope for the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU). We have recently agreed to three new requests: for shockwave equipment for Musculo-Skeletal patients, to strengthen muscles – costing £10,990.00. After being treated with this equipment patients are often able to return to work sooner than would have been the case without the treatment. Child Development Centre Waiting Area: A free-standing large device to deploy a stream of differing coloured air bubbles as a calming influence and distraction for children waiting to be seen, who are often restless – £695.00 plus VAT. Elderly Care Unit: Vinyl panels for window decoration to enhance the environment in the ward.