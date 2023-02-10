A1M between junctions 51 (Leeming Bar) and 52 (Catterick) – clean-up and recovery continues after HGV collision

Drivers in North Yorkshire are advised to allow more time for their journeys this afternoon and into the peak travel period following a collision on the A1M between junctions 51 (Leeming Bar) and 52 (Catterick) earlier today (10 February).

The A1M was closed in both directions between the two junctions after an HGV travelling southbound, carrying a refuse wagon, collided with the central reservation at around 7am. National Highways and emergency services were called to the scene.

Closures are expected to remain in place this afternoon and into this evening for repairs to the central barrier and the road surface, both of which were significantly damaged in the incident.face

Both vehicles involved have now been recovered, however clear-up and resurfacing work is expected to last throughout tonight and into Saturday 11 February. Further updates will be shared via news bulletins, social media channels and the traffic alerts website.

There are currently delays of around 20 minutes on the southbound carriageway. All traffic caught up within the closures in both directions has been released.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off the A1M at junction 51 and onto the A6055. Drivers are advised to continue for around six miles on the A6055 before rejoining the A1M at J52.

Drivers travelling southbound are advised to follow the same route, in reverse.