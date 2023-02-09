MP calls for action after Pannal Ash accident

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones has written to the Chief Constable of North Yorkshire, Lisa Winward, following the recent accident on Yew Tree Lane which saw two pupils badly injured. Mr Jones is asking that mobile speed cameras are used on Yew Tree Lane and Green Lane as precautionary measures while the police investigate the cause of the accident.

In his correspondence with the Chief Constable Mr Jones is also asking if she will support traffic calming measures in the area including the introduction of a 20mph zone outside the entrances to local schools Ashville College and Rossett School.

Mr Jones commented: I have been supporting residents in the area for some time in their requests for the county council to work with the police to reduce speeds. While we do not yet know if speed was the cause of this incident we do know that it is a real problem on the long straight roads near Rosset School and Ashville College. There is already a 20mph limit outside the Pannal Ash Road entrance to Rosset School but no obvious speed signage on Green Lane nor outside the entrance to Ashville on Yew Tree Lane. This seems odd and is something I would like the county council – who are the highways authority – to look at immediately. As a precaution too I have asked if police speed checks can be increased in the area while we await the outcome of the investigation. As soon as the investigation is completed any lessons must be identified and actions taken. Road safety around schools, all schools, is a priority.

Richard Sheriff is the CEO the Red Kite Learning Trust, that includes Harrogate Grammar School, with discussions now underway to have Rossett part of the Red Kite Learnign Trust, currently it is part of the Red Kite Alliance.