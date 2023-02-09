Harrogate man wins ice cream van 2023

John Taylor from ice cream van business C and M Ices in Harrogate has won one of the most prestigious awards in the ice cream sector – Ice Cream Van 2023.

The award was announced at the National Ice Cream Championships Gala Dinner at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Harrogate last night.

The competition is run by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), the sector’s UK trade association.

Ice Cream Van 2023 (known as Mobiler of the Year in the trade) is sponsored by Ice Cream Direct in Doncaster.

John said: Winning this award is the biggest honour of my life. I am not often lost for words but the moment it was announced I was literally speechless. As an ice cream van operator you can’t get a much more prestigious award, and it proves to everyone we put our all into our business.

C and M Ices was established in 1889 and remains a family business. John is the 4th generation and has been working in ice cream vans since he left school (over 25 years ago). John can be found in one of his vans pitched outside the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate most days (April to September), weather permitting. John and his team also cater for events and weddings.

Zelica Carr, Chief Executive Officer at The Ice Cream Alliance Ltd: Congratulations to John. There was very stiff competition among the three finalists – so to win is a very big achievement.

For more information on C and M Ices visit: www.harrogateicecream.co.uk

For more information on the ICA visit: www.ice-cream.org