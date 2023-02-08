Evelyn Partners acquires Leathers LLP

Deal will expand the firm’s professional services presence in the North of England

Evelyn Partners, the leading wealth management and professional services group, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Leathers LLP, a well-established firm of Chartered Accountants and tax specialists with offices in Newcastle and Harrogate.

Leathers was founded in 1990 by Michael Leather and is focused on advising high net worth individuals, families, business owners and corporates, with strong expertise in personal and business tax planning, succession planning, as well as property and business structuring. It offers a broad array of audit, accountancy, tax compliance and corporate finance services.

Andrew Wilkes, Chief Professional Services Director of Evelyn Partners, said: We are delighted to have acquired Leathers LLP. Michael Leather has built a highly respected firm with a great client base and one which is a very complementary fit with Evelyn Partners both in terms of expertise and culture. Strategically this acquisition will further develop our professional services presence in the North of England, supporting our ambition of being able to provide our range of professional services to private clients and businesses right across the UK. I look forward to welcoming Stuart Wright and Ryan Harrison to the partnership group where their expertise and experience will be a great asset to us in developing our professional services offering in the North of England.