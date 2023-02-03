Masterchef Champion 2022 to host demo kitchen at the ice cream and artisan food show

Eddie Scott, MasterChef Champion 2022 and Gennaro Contaldo, Italian celebrity chef and mentor to Jaime Oliver, are both appearing at this years Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show 7 to 9February 2022, at the Yorkshire Event Centre, Harrogate.

Eddie will be on the Demo Kitchen on the Tuesday and Wednesday and will be cooking up delights such as Keralan Banana Split and Rose and Pistachio Kulfi Baked Alaska. Eddie’s cooking is inspired by his family’s Indian, Punjabi heritage. His grandparents, both skilled cooks, taught him the basics of Punjabi cuisine and the art of cooking with spice. Eddie’s first memories were spent in the kitchen; he grew up in a family who loved to cook great food.

Meanwhile, Gennaro Contaldo will be signing copies of his brand-new book, Gennaro’s Cucina, at the Show on Wednesday 8 February.

The rest of the time the Demo Kitchen will be hosted by chef Steph Moon, a bit of a celebrity herself in her native Yorkshire. She will be showcasing recipes and ideas that could be a big hit with your customers. This year she will be joined by four times National Champion, Philip Mancini. Recipe ideas will include ‘Festival of Coronation’, with ice cream delights fit for a King and the forthcoming Coronation, and ‘Fire and Ice’, where chilli meets ice cream.

Tickets to the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show are £13 plus booking fee. Attendance is free for ICA members.

To register to attend and for further information go to: www.ice-cream.org/ice-cream-and-artisan-food-show