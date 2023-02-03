Harrogate Grammar School honoured to receive The Wolfson Foundation Award

Harrogate Grammar School is proud to have received funding from The Wolfson Foundation, which will enable the continued development of the school’s Sixth Form Science facilities.

This is the second time that Harrogate Grammar School has been awarded a Wolfson Foundation Award. The first award, 5 years ago, was to enhance and develop the main school’s Science laboratory facilities and this second award, for the Sixth Form Science facilities, is testament to the increased depth and breadth of the BTEC and A Level Science courses on offer.

The Wolfson Foundation is an independent charity with a focus on research and education. Its aim is to support civil society by investing in excellent projects in science, health, heritage, humanities and the arts. In its latest funding round, the Wolfson Foundation has awarded over £2 million to organisations in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The school’s bid for Sixth Form highlighted ambitions to enhance facilities and create effective spaces, to deliver all practical elements across the Science qualifications. The bid also shared the vision to make a positive impact, encouraging continued development for future generations studying Science at Sixth Form and beyond, which is supported by the introduction of the BTEC Applied Science and BTEC Medical Science qualifications.

David Robson, Assistant Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, who was pivotal in the funding application said: I’m delighted that this award will aid the enhancement of our Science facilities in Sixth Form, leading to a more engaging teaching environment. Flexible spaces will enable more effective delivery of the suite of Science qualifications.

Headteacher, Neil Renton said: It is an honour to receive this funding, recognising our vision to create greater access to modern teaching spaces. The plans facilitate effective teaching of both theory and practical elements across the Science qualifications.

The deadline for applications to attend The Sixth Form at Harrogate Grammar School is Friday, 10 February 2023.